In Pictures: Marianne Faithfull became one of the faces of 1960s pop scene
The singer, who had a long relationship with Sir Mick Jagger at the height of her fame, also carved out a career as an actress.
Marianne Faithfull was an accomplished actress, singer and songwriter who burst onto the scene at the height of what is often called the Swinging 60s.
In the early years of her fame she was closely associated with the Rolling Stones and had a top 10 hit with As Tears Go By, which was written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.
A long relationship with the future Sir Mick ensured she was never out of the headlines especially when a famous drugs bust led to a court case.
As an actress, she worked with the likes of Britt Ekland, Orson Welles and Glenda Jackson.
She successfully overcame drug issues and also saw off breast cancer in 2006.