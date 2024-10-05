IDF ‘threat’ to UNIFIL ‘outrageous’, Irish president says

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

An Israel Defence Forces “threat” to a peacekeeping force is “outrageous”, Irish president Michael D Higgins has said.

It comes amid reports that the IDF has asked the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and the Irish Defence Forces to withdraw from their outpost in Lebanon, as tensions in the region continue to escalate.

In a statement Mr Higgins described this month as a “month full of sorrow for so many families”, with the anniversary of the October 7 attacks approaching.

“It will include those innocent people, so many of them young people, horrifically killed while attending the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival in Israel on October 7, the outrageous murder and assault of so many others by Hamas, and the taking of hostages, the anxiety for the safety of so many of whom is permanently in the hearts of their families,” he said.

It is outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending President Michael D Higgins

“We should not have come to such events, or the horrific events that followed of collective punishment, vengeance and destruction of the means of habitation, or, for example the education and health of children.

“It is so important that we not make further additions to the loss and mutilation of life which occurred last October and which followed in the months since.”

Mr Higgins said that as the supreme commander of the Irish Defence Forces, he, with all Irish citizens, is thinking of what an anxious time it is for them, and condemned their being threatened.

“Members of the Defence Forces are risking their lives, and their families are making this sacrifice, on behalf of defenceless civilians in southern Lebanese villages,” he said.

“We all daily think of them and the importance of their safety and provisions.

“Ireland’s contingent of 347 is part of an allocation of 10,000 UNIFIL soldiers.

“It is outrageous that the Israeli Defence Forces have threatened this peacekeeping force and sought to have them evacuate the villages they are defending.

“Indeed, Israel is demanding that the entire UNIFIL operating under UN mandates walk away.

“This is not only an insult to the most important global institution to which 193 members are committed, but it is also an insult to the soldiers and their families who have taken risks so we might all live in peace and protect the most vulnerable.

“I am sure that the courage being displayed by our contingent and their colleagues has the thoughts and prayers of all those who value peace, at home and abroad.”