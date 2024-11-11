Man charged after fatal stabbing in south London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in south London.

Police were called at about 10.40am on Sunday after reports of a number of people stabbed in East Street, Walworth.

Three people were found with injuries and Hilkiah McLeggan, 77, from Southwark, was pronounced dead at the scene, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force confirmed his identity on Monday and said his family is receiving support from specialist officers.

Ali Musse, 66, of no fixed address, has been charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder, and is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, the Met said.

Two other men remain in hospital and one is in a critical condition, it added.

Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, lead for policing in Southwark, warned social media posts are circulating that incorrectly suggest it was a terrorist incident.

He said: “This was a horrific incident where a man had lost his life and two other people received serious injuries.

“The incident has understandably caused concern amongst the local community.

“There will be an increased policing presence in the Walworth area as we work alongside our partners to provide reassurance to local people and small businesses operating in East Street.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank brave members of the public who assisted police at the scene.”

We are aware of posts circulating on social media, implying that this was a terrorist incident. Our inquiries indicate this is not the case and we ask the public not to speculate Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh

He added: “Lastly we are aware of posts circulating on social media, implying that this was a terrorist incident.

“Our inquiries indicate this is not the case and we ask the public not to speculate.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell said: “Our officers have worked quickly to investigate this tragic incident and secure these charges.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who have assisted us so far and encourage anyone who hasn’t spoken with us to get in contact.”

Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to call 101, message @MetCC on X quoting reference 2690/10Nov, or contact Crimestoppers to remain anonymous.