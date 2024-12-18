Yellow wind warnings could cause disruption for commuters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Motorists and commuters in parts of the UK are urged to be aware of difficult travel conditions on Wednesday morning with two yellow warnings for wind in force.

The Met Office said gusts of up to 65mph could lead to road, rail, air and ferry delays, with those in affected areas advised to anticipate longer journeys and pay extra attention to road conditions.

A warning covering large parts of northern England, including Sheffield and Leeds, and a small area of southern Scotland is in place from 3am to 2pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters said gusts of 50-60mph are possible and potentially higher in more exposed places.

A separate warning for northern and western Wales and parts of north-west England expires at 9am, with the Met Office expecting gusts of 45-55mph fairly widely.

Gusts of 65mph are possible in a few places, particularly along the coast.

The M48 Severn Bridge was closed in both directions due to strong winds with traffic being diverted via the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

In south-east Wales, Gwent Police briefly closed the B4269 between Llanellen and Llanfoist early on Wednesday morning, with the road reopening at about 6.15am.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said its overnight ferry service from Heysham, Lancashire to Douglas, Isle of Man was cancelled, but remaining Wednesday services are expected to operate as normal.

CalMac Ferries, which serves the west coast of Scotland, said services are subject to disruption on Wednesday.

The latest warnings come as many communities recover from the devastating effects of Storm Darragh earlier this month.

The fourth named storm of the season saw millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed during the storm by falling trees hitting their vehicles.