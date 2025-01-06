Further travel disruption expected as new weather warning issued

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wintry weather could cause further travel disruption in large parts of Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, forecasters have warned.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice for northern and western Scotland, including the northern and western isles.

The forecasters said there is a likelihood of roads and railways being disrupted, and icy patches forming on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

This latest warning comes into effect at 4pm on Monday and expires at 12pm on Tuesday.

Snow showers are expected to continue for the rest of Monday and into Tuesday morning, bringing accumulations of 5-10cm of snow on higher ground in the north and 2-5cm elsewhere.

Showers are also due to fall as rain or sleet on lower ground on Monday evening, with forecasters warning this could lead to a risk of icy stretches.

On Monday at about 4pm, a car collided with a building on the B842 at Stewarton, Campbeltown, Argyll and Bute – an area affected by the warning.

The latest warning comes after days of wintry weather, with the UK experiencing its coldest night of the winter so far when temperatures dropped to minus 13.3C at Loch Glascarnoch in the Highlands on Sunday night, according to Met Office data.

The inclement weather has caused travel widespread travel disruption throughout Scotland since the new year, roads closed in some areas, and services being suspended on two highland railway lines last week due to landslips and flooding.

More than 80 schools and nurseries across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highland council areas were also forced to close on Monday as a result of snow and difficult driving conditions, on what should have been the first day back for pupils after the holidays.

With further cold weather to come, travellers are being advised to check their journeys before setting off.

In a post on X, ScotRail said: “The Met Office have updated weather warnings for snow and ice across Scotland, covering today and Tuesday. With very cold weather throughout the full week.

“Please check your entire journey using our app or website if you’re travelling, delays and alterations may occur.”

Network Rail Scotland also said it has made preparations to deal with the weather.

In a post on X on Sunday, it said: “Locomotives with ploughs are standing by at strategic locations, ready to clear tracks if it’s needed.

“Snow showers remain likely across parts of the West Highland Line and lines out of Inverness for the first half of the week.”