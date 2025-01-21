Risk to life warning as Storm Eowyn to sweep strong winds and rain across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Storm Eowyn could put lives at risk as strong winds batter the north of the UK on Friday and into Saturday, the Met Office said.

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings as newly named Eowyn threatens the country.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The UK can expect the arrival of unsettled conditions on Thursday, which will see strengthening winds and heavy rainfall in western parts of the country overnight, the forecaster said.

It follows the “benign” grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain seen by much of the country earlier in the week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday across the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow, as the storm sweeps through the country, with these areas expected to be the most affected.

Met Office spokeswoman Andrea Bishop said: “Storm Eowyn will bring a period of very unsettled, potentially disruptive, weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

“Pronounced ‘Ay-oh-win’, the system will begin to influence the UK’s weather on Friday, with strengthening winds initially in north-western parts of the UK with accompanying heavy rainfall.

“Updates to our current warnings will follow shortly and the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings via our website and app.”

Storm Eowyn will bring a spell of strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds, with gusts reaching 50-60 mph inland and 70-80 mph along coasts.

The wind strength is expected to ease gradually through Saturday from the south.

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.

There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.