Highlands flood warning downgraded after less rain than forecast
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency had issued an alert for ‘severe’ flooding just after 6am on Tuesday but downgraded it by 7.45am.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The risk of flooding in Highlands communities has been downgraded after less rain fell overnight than expected.
The Met Office issued an amber weather warning from midnight on Tuesday, covering the regions of Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey.
The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) issued an alert for “severe” flooding just after 6am, telling residents in the Aviemore and Dalfaber areas to “act now”; however, this was downgraded by 7.45am with no “severe” flood warnings in place.
Highlands Council had previously advised guests staying at Aviemore Holiday Park to seek alternative accommodation due to the “imminent” risk of flooding, while Sepa had predicted that evacuations were expected.
The watchdog previously said river levels began to rise on Tuesday morning, rather than overnight as expected.
Sepa added: “Overnight, water levels on the River Spey did not rise as expected. It did begin to rise early on Tuesday morning and that will continue into the day. Less rain fell overnight than was forecast, but is continuing to affect the area.”
But by 7.45am, there were no “severe” flood warnings in Scotland and the warning was downgraded.
However, 31 flood warnings were issued by Sepa, and 10 flood alerts were issued.
The Met Office amber weather warning predicts rain on New Year’s Eve in the Highlands, with a yellow weather warning for snow covering Glasgow and another yellow warning for snow covering Orkney.