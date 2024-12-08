Tens of thousands still without power in Storm Darragh aftermath

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tens of thousands of people are facing a second night without power on Sunday after the widespread disruption caused by Storm Darragh.

A yellow wind warning for the whole of England and Wales also remains in place until 6pm, with the Met Office warning further strong winds of up to 70mph could cause possible short-term loss of power.

The Energy Networks Association said around 161,000 customers were still without power as of 2pm on Sunday due to the damage caused by the storm, but added that 91% of affected customers had now had their connection restored.

Theresa White, 55, who lives near Rackenford, Devon, said her family were lighting candles in the “pitch black” after going more than 24 hours without power due to the storm.

She told the PA news agency: “We had no internet and all our phone signals weren’t working, so we were basically cut off and we do live in a wooded area.”

Ms White said said they were too scared to leave the house on Saturday in case a tree fell on them, and were forced to collect rainwater to flush the toilets.

Deb Knowles, 43, from near Exton, said she was using a torch in her house on Saturday and decided to take her unwell children to her mother’s house on Sunday.

She said: “My mum is in remission and catching this flu or chest infection would be dangerous for her, but I have no choice, the kids need warmth, hot water and food.”

On trying to contact National Grid to report the power cut, Ms Knowles said: “I’ve been pretty much trying all night, all this morning, all day, to call the 105 number to report the outage, because on the website it’s saying that there is no known outage, so I don’t know if they know that we have nothing.”

The Environment Agency still had more than 50 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and more than 130 flood alerts issued across England on Sunday afternoon.

There were nine flood warnings and 16 flood alerts issued by Natural Resources Wales.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “It’s not quite the calm after the storm, but it is calmer than yesterday, for sure.

“There are still some disruptive winds around because whilst the low that is Storm Darragh has now cleared away towards the south east, tightly-packed isobars across much of the country indicate we do still have some very windy weather to come through today.

“The strongest gusts will be through this morning around coastal parts, 60-70mph. Inland, 40-50[mph] seems quite likely.

“There will also be some wet weather around, particularly across central and eastern parts of England, some heavier outbreaks of rain for a time. Further west [there is] a greater chance of staying dry, and there will be some sunshine breaking through at times too.”

National Highways said the M48 at Severn Bridge between J1 and J2 and the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge were both closed due to strong winds.

Footage shared on social media showed a British Airways flight battling strong winds whilst attempting to land at Heathrow Airport.

Delta Wellbeing, a council-owned care-line service in Carmarthenshire, south Wales, said it had received more than 26,000 calls due to Storm Darragh over the weekend.

West Midlands Fire Service said its crews had attended more than 120 emergency incidents across the region during Saturday and on Sunday morning, with more than 700 weather-related calls handled.

Although temperatures will be near average for the time of year, it is going to feel “markedly colder” due to the persistent winds, Mr Burkill said.

Storm Darragh brought gusts of 93mph to some parts of the country on Saturday, with millions warned to stay indoors, tens of thousands left without power and trains cancelled.

Two men were killed on Saturday by falling trees hitting their vehicles.

One man died when a tree fell and hit his car on Silver Birch Road, Erdington, on Saturday afternoon, while another, in his 40s, was killed a tree fell onto his van in Lancashire at about 9am on Saturday.