Storm Bert to bring ‘multi-hazard event’ to the UK following cold snap

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Bert is set to bring a “multi-hazard event” to the UK following a cold snap.

The storm is expected to reach the UK on Saturday and the Met Office is expecting it to bring “heavy rain, strong winds and disruptive snow to parts of the UK through the weekend”, potentially causing travel disruption and flooding.

An amber alert for heavy snow and ice will be in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in an area north of Scotland’s central belt, where 10-20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.

The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute.

Meanwhile, yellow wind, rain and snow warnings cover much of the rest of the UK.

Wind warnings cover Scotland from 5am until 7pm on Saturday.

Rain and snow warnings cover northern England from 4am to 9am and Northern Ireland from midnight on Friday until 11am on Saturday. Rain warnings cover much of Wales from 6am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, and south-west England from 6am on Saturday until 11.45pm.

A wind warning also covers coastal areas of southern England from 3pm until 9pm on Saturday.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon said Storm Bert was a “multi-hazard event”.

“We’re looking at strong winds, some high snowfall accumulation, heavy rain, all in various different parts of the UK,” he said.

“So it’s quite a complex weather set-up for the weekend. Generally speaking, it’s a very unsettled weekend of weather ahead.”

He advised the public to keep an eye on the weather in their areas.

“Because of the different nature of the weather across the UK, people really need to have an idea of what the forecast is for them specifically.

“Further south it’s wind and rain, further north it’s snow then rain and wind. So it really depends on where you are in the UK. Keep on top of the forecast for your area, and prepare as necessary.

“Obviously, with snow and ice there could be some pretty tricky conditions, especially in the morning (on Saturday), so if you are going to leave the house pay attention to what’s going on in your area with the local authorities.”

It follows a cold snap which caused schools to close throughout the UK.

Scotland remained the worst affected, with more than 54 schools shut in the Highland Council on Friday because of snow.

At least 27 schools in Aberdeenshire were also shut while many others had delayed openings.

South of the border, at least 37 schools were shut in Devon, and three in Dorset.

RAC Breakdown spokeswoman Alice Simpson warned drivers to be aware of “rapidly changing conditions” on the roads because of Storm Bert.

“Persistent downpours will lead to areas of standing water, so it’s important to keep speeds down as the risk of losing control through aquaplaning on a thin layer of water is far greater,” she said.

“Drivers should also be very wary of puddles as they can sometimes hide dangerous potholes beneath that can cause expensive damage to vehicles.

“Strong winds increase the risk of debris falling into the road which makes journeys more challenging, particularly in exposed coastal areas where drivers might be at risk of being buffeted off course.

“Routes in Scotland, especially rural ones, look likely to face disruption from fresh snow that is forecast on Friday and Saturday. We encourage motorists to stick to major roads where possible and take extra care in the worst-affected areas.

“Those who have to drive should stay tuned to weather forecasts and allow plenty of time to de-ice and de-mist your vehicle, as it’s dangerous and illegal to drive looking out of a small gap in a frozen windscreen.”