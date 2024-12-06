Drone seized during HMS Prince of Wales warship’s visit to Liverpool

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A drone has been seized after it breached a temporary flight restriction zone set up for the HMP Prince of Wales warship’s visit to Liverpool, police said.

Merseyside Police and Ministry of Defence (MoD) officers spotted the drone in restricted air space on Wednesday, the force said.

The pilot was located and the device was seized, it said, adding that the incident will be investigated.

The Liverpool-affiliated HMS Prince of Wales and its sister ship are the largest warships built for the Royal Navy, according to the Government website, and it is back in the city for seven days until Monday.

Officers said the flight restriction zone is part of the policing operation while the aircraft carrier is docked at Liverpool Cruise Terminal.

The force said: “The restriction will remain in place until 10am on Monday 9 December, meaning it will be an offence for any unmanned aircraft to fly below 2,000ft (609 metres) above sea level in the designated area, without the explicit permission of Merseyside Police.

“We would like to remind all UAS (unmanned aircraft systems) operators of their responsibility to follow the regulations set by the Civil Aviation authority (CAA). Failure to do so could lead to do your drone being seized, or prosecution.”

Defence procurement minister Maria Eagle visited the warship on Wednesday, and said: “It was fantastic to see HMS Prince of Wales berthed on the River Mersey, showcasing the impressive defence capabilities, sailors and service personnel keeping Britain safe and secure at sea across the globe”.

The ship can carry up to 40 aircraft and is set to be deployed to the Indo-Pacific next year, the Government added.

It has an 800-strong crew and the Government said it provides “vital logistical and humanitarian support” and “continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the UK’s maritime capabilities and in supporting global security in a more volatile world”.

Members of the public will be able to board the ship this weekend.

The MoD has been approached for comment.