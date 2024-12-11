Coroner warns of danger of storing e-bikes at home after boy died from blaze

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A coroner has called for greater public awareness of the “life-threatening” risks of storing electronic bikes and scooters in the home after an eight-year-old boy died following a house fire caused by an e-bike.

Luke Albiston O’Donnell died in hospital from hypoxia – low levels of oxygen in the body – and carbon monoxide poisoning after an e-bike on charge in the front room of his house in Merseyside caught fire in the early hours of August 4, an inquest concluded.

The blaze was sparked by the ignition of the bike’s lithium battery. Fires involving these batteries, which are also used for e-scooters, can spread rapidly and produce a toxic vapour.

The general public do not appreciate the life-threatening risks involved with having lithium iron batteries, from electronic bikes in this case, stored in domestic properties Coroner Anita Bhardwaj

Thirteen people died from fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters in 2022 and 2023, according to figures published in August by the Office of Product Safety and Standards (OPSS).

The area coroner for Liverpool and the Wirral, Anita Bhardwaj, has sent a preventing future deaths report to the OPSS, the National Fire Chiefs Council and Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service highlighting concerns that the public need to be better informed about the dangers of storing e-bikes and e-scooters at home.

Ms Bhardwaj said: “The general public do not appreciate the life-threatening risks involved with having lithium iron batteries, from electronic bikes in this case, stored in domestic properties.

“There appears to be a lack of communication/media coverage about the dangers involved with storing appliances such as electronic bikes/scooters in domestic properties.

“There have already been three deaths associated with lithium batteries in the home in Merseyside and we have been informed there were a number of similar fatalities across England.”

The coroner believes there is a risk that more deaths could occur unless action is taken.

Recipients must respond by February 3 next year.

In June, a coroner called for Government action after the death of a man whose home in Bristol caught fire when an e-bike battery pack he was charging overheated and ignited.

Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, issued the plea after presiding over an inquest into the death of Abdul Oryakhel who fell from the window of his 16th floor flat while trying to escape the blaze.

Also in June, grieving father Scott Peden, 30, from Cambridge, called for urgent e-bike safety measures one year after his partner and two children died in a fire.

Mr Peden lost his partner Gemma, 31, and their children Lilly, eight, and Oliver, four, during a fire caused by an e-bike battery bought online.

The latest warning from Ms Bhardwaj comes after the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) urged consumers in October to avoid buying e-bikes and e-scooters from rogue online sellers because of the risk of deadly fires.

The DBT said faulty parts have resulted in hundreds of incidents across the UK where the electric mobility devices have caught fire, some of which have resulted in deaths.

London Fire Brigade said it attended 143 e-bike fires and 36 e-scooter blazes last year, causing a total of three deaths and leaving around 60 people injured.

The DBT launched a campaign calling on the public to buy only safe products from reputable sellers, only replace parts with products recommended by the manufacturer, and seek professional help when converting or repairing e-bikes or e-scooters.