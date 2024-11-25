24 Hours In Police Custody to show how anonymous online messages escalated

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

True crime documentary series 24 Hours In Police Custody is set to return with the story of a man and a woman who faced a series of anonymous online messages, which escalated into death threats and stalking.

Detective Emily Richardson, of Cambridgeshire Police, is faced with the challenge of trying to work out what is really going on after both Megan and Daniel separately report a series of harassing phone calls and death threats from an unknown third party.

The online harassment then moves from virtual threats to invasions into their personal lives and work.

After the police receive the first of dozens of hoax calls accusing the couple of murder, firearms officers are dispatched in the middle of the night to investigate.

The police fail to find a body after each tip-off but the calls keep coming.

Ms Richardson tells the documentary: “Normally, when you get given an investigation, you have a suspect.

“Most people know who it is that they’re accusing of a crime so it adds a whole other layer, that you’re dealing with an unknown, you don’t know who they are, you don’t know what they’re capable of.”

She added: “I suppose it’s the boy who cried wolf, you know, they could’ve reported a hoax call three times, the next one could be real, you never know.”

One call saw five response officers, an armed vehicle and three ambulances deployed to reports of a man stabbed, but after searching the property no sign of a stabbing is found.

The pair tell police they have no idea who could be behind it.

Ms Richardson said: “With all phone work there’s limitations, especially for a case like this where a lot of the crime has been committed on social media, but there’s a lot of things in the background that we can do that perhaps people aren’t aware of.”

Then an encounter with a specialist sergeant, Tracy Williams, makes Ms Richardson think about the investigation in a new light.

24 Hours In Police Custody: The Murder Messages airs on Monday at 9pm on Channel 4.