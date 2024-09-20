Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

‘Trailblazing’ actress Cleo Sylvestre dies aged 79

Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, had been a feature of film, stage, television and music since the 1960s.

Charlotte McLaughlin
Friday 20 September 2024 15:40
Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, was made an MBE last year (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, was made an MBE last year (Victoria Jones/PA)

“Trailblazing” actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79, her agent has confirmed.

Sylvestre, also known as Cleopatra Palmer, had been a feature of film, stage, television and music since the 1960s, and played Melanie Harper, Meg Richardson’s adopted daughter, in ITV’s Crossroads.

Her film roles have ranged from the 2014 film Paddington and 1993’s The Punk, while her TV appearances include The Bill, New Tricks, Till Death Do Us Part, Grange Hill, Doctor Who and Coronation Street.

A statement from Fulcrum Talent on Friday said: “It is with deep regret that I have to announce the sad news that Cleo Sylvestre MBE died this morning.

“Much loved and admired by her peers, she will be remembered as a trailblazer and a true friend. She will be sorely missed by so many.

“We ask that you respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time.”

Sylvestre also sang as Cleo with the Rolling Stones backing her on a cover of To Know Him Is To Love Him in 1964 and continued to be a musician with her blues band Honey B Mama And Friends.

In 2023, she was at Buckingham Palace as she was made an MBE for services to drama and charity.

Her most recent screen roles included ITV thriller Platform 7, and Channel 5’s revamp of All Creatures Great And Small.

US-born playwright and author Bonnie Greer wrote on X that Sylvestre was “one of the reasons that-from my vantage point in NYC (New York City) that I thought that this country has the best anglophone theatre, and the best place to be a Black woman in it”.

She added: “I still think that. Thank you, Cleo!”

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu, the UK’s first sickle cell nurse specialist, also wrote that she was “devastated”.

She added: “My wonderful, kind friend. Amongst many activities, she was a great supporter of the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal.”

Dame Elizabeth shared a photo of Sylvestre dressed as Jamaica-born nurse Mary Seacole, at the unveiling of her memorial statue.

