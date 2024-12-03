‘Powerful bloc’ – Sinn Fein make plea to form left-leaning government

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A Sinn Fein TD has said they will continue to speak to like-minded parties in a bid to form a left-leaning government, and there is a “powerful bloc” of 60 progressive politicians who campaigned for change.

Eoin O Broin said that while Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have the numbers to form a government, the deal has not yet been reached.

Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald contacted the Social Democrats and Labour on Monday to discuss options, and Labour leader Ivana Bacik has also spoken to leaders of other parties.

Three long days of counting in the General Election finished late on Monday, when the final two seats were declared in the constituency of Cavan-Monaghan.

Fianna Fail was the clear winner of the election, securing 48 of the Dail parliament’s 174 seats.

Sinn Fein took 39 and Fine Gael 38.

Labour and the Social Democrats both won 11 seats; People Before Profit-Solidarity took three; Aontu secured two; and the Green Party retained only one of its 12 seats. Independents and others accounted for 21 seats.

The return of a Fianna Fail/Fine Gael-led coalition is now highly likely.

However, their combined seat total of 86 leaves them just short of the 88 needed for a majority in the Dail.

A coalition of Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, and a third grouping, possibly made up of Independents, is the likely option.

However, Mr O Broin, the party’s housing spokesman, said it is not a “done deal”.

“The numbers are very clear and Fianna Fail and Fine Gael do have the numbers to form a government, albeit with some external support,” he told RTE Morning Ireland.

“However, a deal hasn’t been reached. A week is a long time in politics, and many things can change.

We have always said in the first instance what we would do is talk to like-minded parties. That's what we're going to do. Eoin O Broin, Sinn Fein

“So given the fact that our view is that a Fianna Fail/Fine Gael coalition is the worst possible option, despite the fact that Micheal Martin seems intent on bringing Fine Gael in as a junior partner, we said we were going to talk to other like-minded, progressive political parties on the other side of the election.

“That’s exactly what we’re going to do, and in the first instance it’s to assess what are the options, what are the possibilities? Micheal Martin clearly has the upper hand. There’s no denying that.”

He added: “We have always said in the first instance what we would do is talk to like-minded parties. That’s what we’re going to do.

“We obviously also have to meet as a parliamentary party. We have to talk to and listen to our new TDs. We’re kind of taking this step by step, and I think that’s the sensible thing for us to do. But let’s also remember, this isn’t just about the numbers.

“If you look at what’s happened on the left side of the political spectrum, Sinn Fein has increased our seats, the Social Democrats and Labour have increased their seats. That’s a powerful bloc of 60 progressive politicians for opposition who campaigned and advocated for change.”

A number of parliamentary parties will meet on Wednesday to discuss the their next steps.

Sinn Fein, despite taking 39 seats, lost almost 6% of its vote share.

Mr O Broin said Ms McDonald, who also saw a drop in her vote in Dublin Central, said she is the “right person” to lead the party.

“Mary Lou McDonald, I think, has had a really, really good campaign again. Go back to where we were, 11% in the locals, a very, very difficult period prior to this election.

“I think during the course of the campaign, people saw Mary Lou at her very best,” the Dublin West TD said.

“I think Mary Lou had a really strong campaign. She is one of the key reasons why we’ve turned the ship around and consolidated the vote.”