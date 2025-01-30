Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull dies aged 78

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull has died at the age of 78, a spokesperson has said.

Faithfull’s hits included As Tears Go By, which was written by The Rolling Stones’ Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

In addition to her music career, Faithfull also acted in films including The Girl on a Motorcycle, as well as theatre productions.

A statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of the singer, songwriter and actress Marianne Faithfull.

“Marianne passed away peacefully in London today, in the company of her loving family.

“She will be dearly missed.”

Faithfull began her singing career in 1964, after being discovered by Rolling Stones manager Andrew Loog Oldham.

She released her self-titled debut album in 1965, which featured her UK number nine hit single, along with number four hit Come And Stay With Me, at the same time as follow-up LP Come My Way, largely made up of folk covers.

From 1966 to 1970, Faithfull was in a highly-publicised relationship with Sir Mick following his split from model and actress Chrissie Shrimpton.

Her first hit, As Tears Go By, was written by Sir Mick and Richards, and was followed up with a series of successful singles, including Come And Stay with Me, This Little Bird and Summer Nights.

She was famously found wearing nothing except a rug at an infamous drugs bust at Rolling Stones guitarist Richards’ country house, Redlands, in 1967.

Following her split with Sir Mick, Faithfull spent two years on the streets of Soho while addicted to heroin before living in a squat.

She returned to release an album, Broken English, in 1979, which is now regarded as a classic.

Faithfull re-invented herself in 1987 as a jazz and blues singer, with the critically acclaimed Strange Weather, and in the same decade went into rehab.

Recently she has enjoyed a resurgence and is said to be admired by the likes of Kate Moss and Courtney Love.

The daughter of a British military officer and an Austro-Hungarian Jewish baroness, Faithfull recently appeared in Sofia Coppola’s film Marie Antoinette.

She made guest star appearances as God in the TV sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Early films included I’ll Never Forget What’s ‘Is Name, alongside Orson Welles, and Girl On A Motorcycle.