Minister tries to ease MP concerns over time available for assisted dying Bill

A Cabinet minister has attempted to ease concerns that a proposed law to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales could be rushed through Parliament.

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is expected to be debated at second reading for around five hours on November 29.

Barring any parliamentary shenanigans, MPs are expected to take part in a free vote on the principle of the policy on the same day – the first Commons vote on assisted dying since 2015.

Should the House agree to second reading it would then be considered in committee for likely several weeks Commons Leader Lucy Powell

Commons Leader Lucy Powell said the Bill, if it clears its first hurdle, would “likely” spend “several weeks” at committee stage at which MPs can table amendments.

The Bill would then not be expected to clear its final stages in the Commons until April next year at the earliest, Ms Powell added.

Her remarks came after the Government faced calls to guarantee the Bill receives a two-day report stage lasting 16 hours to enable MPs to consider amendments, amid fears they will not be able to debate the issue fully.

Only terminally ill adults with under six months to live who have a settled wish to end their lives would be eligible under the proposed Bill, described by Ms Leadbeater as the “most robust” in the world.

But opposition campaigners have raised fears of coercion and a slippery slope to wider legislation taking in more people.

Ms Leadbeater (Spen Valley) has rejected those arguments, saying her Bill has “three layers of scrutiny” in the form of a sign-off by two doctors and a High Court judge, and would make coercion an offence with a possible punishment of 14 years in jail.

Speaking at business questions, Ms Powell said many MPs have asked her whether there will be “sufficient time and further debate and scrutiny” of the Bill.

She acknowledged there are “strongly held views” on both sides of the argument, telling the Commons: “As such, it’s a matter for members to consider personally and freely.

“I know from the last debate that we held in this House that this can be the best of moments for Parliament: considered, thoughtful and respectful debate.

“This is not a Government Bill. Similar issues like legalising abortion and homosexuality have also come about via private members’ bills in the past and I do believe this is the appropriate way to consider matters of conscience where there is a free vote and a neutral Government position.

“As it’ll be the first item of business on November 29, it is highly likely that the second reading debate will last for the full five hours. This is comparable or longer to any other Bill, perhaps longer.”

Ms Powell added: “Should the House agree to second reading it would then be considered in committee for likely several weeks.

“The whole House will then also have further opportunities to debate and vote on these matters both at report stage and again at third reading, which won’t be until April at the earliest.

“The Government has a duty to make sure that any Bill that passes through Parliament is effective and can be enforced. That is why if any Bill is to be supported by the House we would expect to work with the sponsoring member to make sure that the Bill was workable.

“This is a matter for the House to decide and the Government will implement the will of the House whatever it so chooses, and I hope that will help members when considering these issues.”

Nikki da Costa, a former director of legislative affairs in Downing Street, has been among those to raise questions about the level of scrutiny the Bill could receive.

On Wednesday, Health Secretary Wes Streeting ordered the Department of Health to analyse the costs of implementing any change in the law on assisted dying.

Mr Streeting, who plans to vote against the Bill, has suggested there may need to be cuts to other NHS services if the changes are brought in.