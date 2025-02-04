Lucy Letby latest: Medical experts ‘did not find any murders’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bad medical care and natural causes led to the deaths of babies said to have been harmed by Lucy Letby, a panel of international medical experts have concluded.

On Tuesday, the team of 14 neonatologists and paediatric specialists presented its “impartial evidence-based report” and said: “We did not find any murders.”

Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Panel chairman Dr Shoo Lee told reporters at a two-hour press conference in central London that they had detected a number of medical problems at the Countess of Chester Hospital at the relevant period.

These included, he said, poor skills in resuscitation and inserting breathing tubes, a lack of understanding of some basic procedures, along with misdiagnoses and unsafe delays in treatment of acutely poorly babies.

Evidence of inadequate numbers of appropriately-trained staff, work overload, lack of teamwork and caring for ill babies “probably beyond their expected ability of designated level of care” was also found, he said.

Dr Lee said the Countess of Chester would have been shut down if it was in his homeland of Canada.

He said: “Death or injury of all the affected infants were due either to natural causes or to errors in medical care.

“There were serious problems related to medical care of patients at this hospital.

“In summary, ladies and gentlemen, we did not find any murders.

“In all cases, death or injury were due to natural causes or just bad medical care.

“In our opinion, the medical opinion, the medical evidence doesn’t support murder in any of these babies – just natural causes and bad medical care.”

“I hope our findings bring comfort and closure to the families of the affected infants and our hearts and sympathies go out to them.”

The prosecution at Letby’s trial said she used various means to attack infants including injecting air into their bloodstreams which caused an air embolism, a blockage to the blood supply.

Dr Lee co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies which featured prominently at Letby’s 10-month trial and was used by the prosecution to highlight a variety of skin discolorations observed in babies.

But Dr Lee told the press conference that he had recently updated his paper and had found no cases of skin discoloration linked to air embolism by the venous system, and added: “So let’s do away with that theory.”

The panel’s full report will go later this month to Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald who said: “There is overwhelming evidence that the convictions are unsafe.

“And if Dr Shoo Lee and the panel are correct, no crime was committed.

“And if no crime was committed, that means a 35-year-old woman is currently sitting in prison for the rest of her life for a crime that just never happened.”

Letby’s case will be reviewed by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice, after her lawyers made an application to the body on Monday.

Mr McDonald said: “I have been working with the CCRC for over 20 years and some cases I have had in the CCRC for over seven years waiting for them to make a decision.

“But what I do know is the CCRC are taking this very seriously. They have already got a team in place, they are ready to go. I hope they are going to take this very seriously and deal with it very quickly, and we will be back in the Court of Appeal very soon.”

He denied he was merely submitting a “rehash” of the original defence case.

Mr McDonald said: “The defence did not call an expert. So as a result all you were left with was the evidence of prosecution experts in relation to neonatology, paediatrics and pathology.

“So yes, this is fresh evidence, this is new evidence. It’s compelling evidence because of the nature of the people who are giving that evidence and it wasn’t heard by the jury.

“The reason why Lucy Letby was convicted was because of the medical evidence that was presented to the jury. That today has been demolished.”

Letby lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal – in May for seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.

A public inquiry into how the nurse committed her crimes is also under way, and detectives from Cheshire Constabulary are continuing their review of the care of some 4,000 babies admitted to hospital while Letby worked as a neonatal nurse.