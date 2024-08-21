Man remanded in custody charged with Sophie Watson’s murder in Magherafelt

Support truly

A man has been remanded in custody charged with the murder of a woman found dead at her home in Co Londonderry.

Sophie Watson, 57, was found unresponsive at the property in Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt on Sunday afternoon.

She had suffered a number of stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Andrzej Pajaczkowski, 43, also of Ashgrove Park in Magherafelt, appeared before a district judge on Wednesday morning via video-link from the Serious Custody Suite at Musgrave PSNI station in Belfast.

Bearded and wearing a grey custody tracksuit, he spoke briefly at the outset of the short hearing to confirm his name, date of birth, address and that he understood the charge against him.

Magherafelt Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Londonderry courthouse, heard that the accused, who was assisted during the hearing by a Polish interpreter, had lived in Northern Ireland for the last 20 years.

The accused appeared from Musgrave Police Station, Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Archive )

A detective constable told district judge Oonagh Mullan that she could connect the accused to the charge.

Pajaczkowski’s defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna noted to the judge that his client had replied “not guilty” after being charged.

He made no application for bail but said such an application may be made at a later point.

“We are conscious of ongoing police inquiries in the area,” said Mr McKenna.

“We also require some investigation of bail address issues and I also want to obtain some medical evidence before progressing the bail application.

“Your worship will have noted the not guilty reply after charge – this will be a complicated and complex investigation.”

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear before the same court, via videolink, on September 18.

Detectives have said they are continuing their inquiries into the murder and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward to them or anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers.