RMT suspends planned strikes by London Underground workers
The union said it had received a revised pay offer.
Planned strikes by London Underground workers in the RMT have been suspended, the union announced.
Workers were due to take action on Friday evening and on several days in the coming weeks in a dispute over pay.
The RMT said it had received an improved pay offer.
Strikes by members of the drivers’ union Aslef next week and later in the month are still scheduled to go ahead.
An RMT spokesperson said: “Following intense negotiations with London Underground management and a significantly improved offer, we have suspended the strikes scheduled to start this evening.
“London Underground have sensibly abandoned their proposed changes to pay structures which now means all our members will receive the same value in any pay award.
“Further discussions will take place next week regarding the pay offer but progress has been made which would not have been possible without the fortitude and industrial strength of our 10,000 members on London Underground.”