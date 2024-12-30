In Pictures: Stars, ceremonies and Swifties bring sprinkling of glamour to 2024
From a star-studded Olympics opening ceremony to Taylor Swift’s record-breaking tour, 2024 has provided some memorable showbiz moments.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
The last year has delivered some standout events in the worlds of music, film, TV, art and fashion and PA’s photographers were on hand to capture all the action.
Secretive artist Banksy unveiled a series of new artworks over several consecutive days in August, with fans eagerly anticipating where his next one would appear.
The year saw Oasis announce a series of reunion concerts and the return of popular BBC comedy Gavin And Stacey as filming for a final Christmas special took place in Wales.
The musical extravaganza Wicked came to the big screen in November and its stars delighted fans at its London premiere.