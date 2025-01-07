Teenager stabbed to death on bus in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death on a bus in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.

The teenager was treated at the scene in Woolwich but died soon after medics arrived, the force said.

The youngster was on a route 472 bus on Woolwich Church Road near the junction with the A205 South Circular Road, close to the Woolwich Ferry.

Police were called at 2.28pm on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made, the Met said.

Deputy Commander Louise Sargent described the attack as a “horrendous crime”, and said it was a “worrying time” for local residents.

She told reporters at the scene: “I’m very sad to say that this afternoon a 14-year-old boy has died.

“The initial alert was raised by a local officer out on patrol.

“Paramedics treated a 14-year-old boy at the scene who had received stab wounds, but really sadly, he died shortly after medics arrived.

“Our thoughts at this time are with the victim’s family and friends.

“This is a horrendous crime, and I can’t imagine what they must be going through right now.

“We are working at pace to identify and arrest those involved.

“I know this will be a worrying time for everyone here in Woolwich, and all the more so given the very young age of the victim.”

A woman working at a nearby church told the PA news agency she saw an air ambulance and other emergency service vehicles arrive at the scene, but did not see any of the passengers from the bus.

Police cordons and road closures remain in place while emergency services carry out inquiries.

The incident comes the day after an 18-year-old man was stabbed near a school in the same area of London.

Police were called to the scene at around 4.20pm on Prince Imperial Road, Woolwich, in Greenwich.

The man has been taken to hospital where he remains in a potentially life-threatening condition.

Police do not currently believe the two attacks are linked.

The Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan said: “My thoughts are with the family, friends and wider community in Greenwich following the appalling fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old boy.

“This heart-breaking violence has absolutely no place in our city.

“I am in close contact with police leaders – an investigation is underway and local residents will see increased patrols in the local area.”

Some 10 teenagers were killed in London last year, nine of whom were the victims of stabbing while one died in a shooting, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

This was down sharply from 21 teenage deaths in the capital in 2023.

The youngest victim in 2024 was aged 14.