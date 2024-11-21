Top 50 most used and least used railway stations in Britain in 2023/24
London Liverpool Street remains Britain’s most busiest railway station.
Here is a list of the top 50 most used and least used railway stations in Britain in 2023/24, based on the number of passenger entries and exits.
The figures have been published by the Office of Rail and Road.
The list reads, from left to right: name of station and location; total number of passenger entries and exits in 2023/24; (in brackets) total number of entries and exits in 2022/23 plus ranking in 2022/23.
– Top 50 most used
1 London Liverpool Street: 94,499,824 (2022/23: 80,448,194; 1st)2 London Paddington: 66,859,098 (59,182,926; 2nd)3 Tottenham Court Road, London: 64,219,040 (34,877,768; 7th)4 London Waterloo: 62,525,274 (57,789,780; 3rd)5 Stratford, London: 56,570,866 (44,136,784; 6th)6 London Victoria: 50,829,676 (45,563,972; 5th)7 London Bridge: 50,045,010 (47,657,264; 4th)8 Farringdon, London: 46,049,862 (31,459,904; 9th)9 Bond Street, London: 38,307,986 (19,400,416; 19th)10 London Euston: 36,185,290 (31,318,408; 10th)11 London St Pancras International: 35,959,980 (33,296,120; 8th)12 Whitechapel, London: 35,246,924 (23,307,210; 14th)13 Birmingham New Street: 33,335,376 (30,726,280; 11th)14 Manchester Piccadilly: 25,776,162 (23,558,364; 13th)15 Glasgow Central: 24,964,246 (20,767,954; 17th)16 Leeds: 24,891,386 (23,964,156; 12th)17 London Kings Cross: 24,483,826 (23,287,414; 15th)18 Clapham Junction, London: 22,858,198 (20,790,150; 16th)19 Highbury & Islington, London: 21,827,580 (20,601,096; 18th)20 Edinburgh: 21,307,916 (18,212,628; 21st)21 East Croydon, London: 19,605,338 (18,514,458; 20th)22 Gatwick Airport: 19,489,656 (16,507,980; 22nd)23 London Charing Cross: 17,701,302 (16,191,196; 24th)24 Canada Water, London: 17,517,222 (16,226,090; 23rd)25 Romford, London: 14,820,206 (11,603,078; 32nd)26 Canary Wharf, London: 14,787,440 (9,924,606; 38th)27 Brighton: 14,547,650 (14,052,890; 25th)28 Glasgow Queen Street: 14,503,312 (12,283,736; 30th)29 London Blackfriars: 13,945,996 (12,904,992; 27th)30 Vauxhall, London: 13,931,936 (13,012,334; 26th)31 Ealing Broadway, London: 13,699,654 (8,237,356; 48th)32 Reading: 13,490,220 (12,400,988; 29th)33 Woolwich, London: 13,237,072 (8,339,576; 47th)34 Barking, London: 13,236,252 (12,730,212; 28th)35 Ilford, London: 13,162,522 (8,750,562; 43rd)36 Liverpool Central: 12,610,748 (11,401,980; 33rd)37 Wimbledon, London: 12,581,430 (11,693,876; 31st)38 Liverpool Lime Street: 12,278,888 (11,101,930; 34th)39 Cardiff Central: 11,499,126 (10,185,022; 37th)40 London Marylebone: 10,966,304 (10,307,792; 35th)41 Abbey Wood, London: 10,655,006 (7,118,664; 52nd)42 London Fenchurch Street: 10,446,678 (10,207,634; 36th)43 Bristol Temple Meads: 10,227,188 (9,291,680; 40th)44 Cambridge: 10,033,088 (9,341,600; 39th)45 West Ham, London: 9,647,284 (9,051,654; 41st)46 Sheffield: 9,449,310 (8,677,012; 44th)47 Finsbury Park, London: 9,363,598 (8,559,032; 45th)48 Stansted Airport: 9,280,540 (7,906,474; 50th)49 Custom House, London: 9,238,076 (5,272,498; 80th)50 York: 9,185,236 (8,862,978; 42nd)
– Top 50 least used
1 Denton, Greater Manchester: 54 (2022/23: 34; 2nd)2 Shippea Hill, Cambridgeshire: 70 (142; 9th)3 Ince & Elton, Cheshire: 86 (130; 8th)4 Polesworth, Warwickshire: 118 (188; 13th)5 Reddish South, Greater Manchester: 128 (100; 5th)6 Coombe Junction Halt, Cornwall: 140 (120; 6th)7 Chapelton, Devon: 186 (194; 14th)8 Clifton, Greater Manchester: 202 (208; 15th)9 Elton & Orston, Nottinghamshire: 212 (56; 3rd)10 Kildonan, Highland: 240 (148; 10th)11 Scotscalder, Highland: 242 (124; 7th)12 Altnabreac, Highland: 250 (280; 17th)13 Beasdale, Highland: 260 (170; 11th)14 Kirton Lindsey, Lincolnshire: 294 (94; 4th)15 Culrain, Highland: 300 (304; 20th)16 Pilning, Gloucestershire: 330 (338; 22nd)17 Buckenham, Norfolk: 360 (354; 23rd)18 Thorpe Culvert, Lincolnshire: 364 (396; 26th)19 Lochluichart, Highland: 374 (182; 12th)20 Ardwick, Greater Manchester: 396 (324; 21st)21 Locheilside, Highland: 418 (462; 32nd)22 Invershin, Highland: 440 (232; 16th)23 Duncraig, Highland: 448 (462; 33rd)24 Lakenheath, West Suffolk: 480 (562; 38th)25 Rawcliffe, East Riding of Yorkshire: 498 (442; 30th)26 Achanalt, Highland: 506 (282; 18th)27 Acklington, Northumberland: 550 (434; 28th)28 Kinbrace, Highland: 606 (436; 29th)29 Lelant Saltings, Cornwall: 630 (652; 45th)30 Barry Links, Angus: 666 (470; 34th)31 Roman Bridge, Conwy: 680 (450; 31st)32 Havenhouse, Lincolnshire: 698 (1,200; 77th)32= Spooner Row, Norfolk: 698 (382; 25th)34 Llangynllo, Powys: 780 (684; 47th)35 Berney Arms, Norfolk: 800 (950; 64th)35= Hoscar, Lancashire: 800 (914; 61st)37 Hensall, North Yorkshire: 802 (376; 24th)37= Portsmouth Arms, Devon: 802 (798; 54th)39 Hubberts Bridge, Lincolnshire: 806 (896; 58th)40 Duirinish, Highland: 812 (614; 42nd)41 Pont-y-Pant, Conwy: 814 (776; 52nd)42 Dolau, Powys: 828 (680; 46th)43 Llandecwyn, Gwynedd: 834 (1,010; 68th)44 Garth, Powys: 838 (586; 39th)45 Cilmeri, Powys: 874 (760; 51st)46 Broomfleet, East Riding of Yorkshire: 894 (790; 53rd)46= Swineshead, Lincolnshire: 894 (1,226; 79th)48 Thornton Abbey, Lincolnshire: 946 (1,134; 73rd)49 Wressle, East Riding of Yorkshire: 948 (494; 36th)50 Tygwyn, Gwynedd: 986 (1,052; 70th)