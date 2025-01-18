Three charged with murder after woman killed in drive-by shooting outside church

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Three more people have been charged with murder after a woman was killed in a drive-by shooting outside a north-west London church.

Shots were fired in Harlesden at about 9pm on December 14, killing 44-year-old Michelle Sadio, who was standing among mourners outside the River of Life Pentecostal Church after a wake.

Two men were also injured.

Kenneth Amoah, 39, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and Kadeem Francis, 30, was shot in the foot.

Perry Allen-Thomas, 26, Amir Salem, 18, Shaquille Sutherland, 24, all from Wembley, north-west London, have each been charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, the Metropolitan Police said on Saturday.

Salem, of Barnhill Road, and Sutherland, of Havenwood, were remanded into custody after appearing at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Friday, and will attend a hearing at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Allen-Thomas, of Queenscourt, will appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday afternoon.

Tahjin Sommersall, 18, of Lafone Avenue, Feltham, appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Three other people were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident and have been bailed pending further inquiries.

On December 14, a wake was being held for 80-year-old Dianne Boatong who had died nine days earlier.

At about 5pm a group of young people arrived and congregated in the area outside the church, having been denied entry as some were drinking and smoking, the Old Bailey heard on Wednesday.

Just after 9.10pm, a dark-coloured Kia pulled up and shots were fired into the crowd before the vehicle drove away.

Ms Sadio, who had been standing with mourners, was fatally shot and died at the scene.

Children as young as five years old were said to be among the crowd when the shooting happened.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Clarke said: “This investigation is progressing at pace and we are very grateful to the local community for their continued support in our endeavours to charge those responsible for Michelle’s murder.

“We would like to thank members of the public for sharing CCTV footage with us, which has proved to be vital evidence and extremely helpful to the investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or message @MetCC on X giving the reference CAD 7137/14DEC.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.