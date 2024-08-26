No injuries reported in fire at 45-storey tower block in Blackwall, east London

Support truly

There were no reported injuries during a fire in a 45-storey building in Blackwall, east London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has said.

A “small part” of a flat and the “entirety of a balcony” on the 25th floor of the tower block were destroyed in the blaze at New Providence Wharf, Biscayne Avenue, the LFB said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The fire service said it was first called to the incident at 1.28pm and that crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations were involved in the response, which included 70 firefighters and 10 fire engines.

By 2.50pm, the fire was under control, the LFB added.

Dylan Lee, 28, who saw flames and smoke billowing from the structure while he was in his apartment in Canary Wharf opposite, said he felt “dread” at the sight.

The designer and VFX artist told the PA news agency: “Around 1.25pm an alarm rang out, when I noticed smoke billowing from the apartment.

“Debris and pieces had fallen from the balcony, glass shattered and caused the fire to expand and engulf the space, with flames reaching out as the wind carried the smoke.”

He said the fire brigade arrived 20 minutes later and added: “I felt dread, especially considering this is the second apartment fire in 24 hours in east London alone.

“I’m hoping the residents made it out OK and the firefighters are in one piece. This was somebody’s home.”

A spokesperson for London Ambulance Service said it was called to the incident at 1.27pm where they supported other emergency services, and were stood down “when it was determined there were no patients reported at the scene”.

A 64-metre turntable ladder was deployed as an observation tower by the LFB during the incident.

The brigade said the fire produced a large amount of smoke and advised people in the local area to keep windows and doors shut and avoid Biscayne Avenue if possible.

The fire service added that it had received more than 110 calls regarding the blaze and that the cause was under investigation.