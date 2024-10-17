One Direction members ‘devastated’ and will miss Liam Payne ‘terribly’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Liam Payne’s One Direction bandmates have said they are “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”.

Payne, 31, who found fame on The X Factor with the boy band, died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A statement signed by Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan said: “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing.

“In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say.

“But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.

“For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.

“We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

Tomlinson, 32, said in a separate statement on his Instagram page that Payne was “the most vital part of One Direction” and added that he would make sure to tell his young son Bear “stories of how amazing his dad was”.

“I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother,” he said.

“Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.”

The music star said he was “instantly amazed” by Payne’s voice when they met and added that he had “got a chance to see the kind brother I’d longed all my life for”.

“Liam was an incredible song writer with a great sense of melody, we often spoke of getting back in the studio together to try and recreate the writing chemistry we had built up in the band,” he said.

“And for the record, Liam was in my opinion the most vital part of One Direction.

“His experience from a young age, his perfect pitch, his stage presence, his gift for writing. The list goes on. Thank you for shaping us Liam.”

Tomlinson continued with a “message” for Liam, which said: “I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye.

“I’m so grateful that we got even closer since the band, speaking on the phone for hours, reminiscing about all the thousands of amazing memories we had together is a luxury I thought I’d have with you for life.

“I would have loved to share the stage with you again but it wasn’t to be.

“I want you to know that if Bear ever needs me I will be the uncle he needs in his life and tell him stories of how amazing his dad was.

“I wish I got chance to say goodbye and tell you one more time how much I loved you.

“Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”

A post-mortem examination report found that Payne died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, as a result of the fall.

The singer’s family told PA, in a statement issued via a spokeswoman, that they were “heartbroken” and added: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Famous faces from across the music industry have paid tribute to the singer, who embarked on a solo career after One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016.

Former Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall said in a post to her Instagram story that Payne was the “first friend I made in this industry” while JLS member Marvin Humes said on his Kiss FM show that he had “instantly clicked” with Payne when they first met in 2008, adding that the band had taken him under their wing on The X Factor.