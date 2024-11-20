Cheryl Tweedy and One Direction members mourn Liam Payne at funeral

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Cheryl Tweedy and members of One Direction were among the friends and family to pay their final respects to Liam Payne at his funeral.

Singers Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson reunited alongside other mourners at the private funeral in Buckinghamshire to remember Payne following his death aged 31 in Argentina last month.

Girls Aloud star Tweedy, who was in a relationship with Payne between 2016 and 2018, was seen leaving the service at St Mary’s Church in Amersham wearing a black coat and black sunglasses.

Music mogul Simon Cowell was seen embracing Payne’s father Geoff and mother Karen as they left the church.

A horse-drawn carriage took the dark blue coffin with silver handles, which was topped with white roses, to the service.

A red floral tribute which read “son” and a blue tribute which said “daddy” were also on the funeral carriage.

Following the service, near Payne’s home in Chalfont St Giles, his coffin was carried to a black Jaguar hearse.

Bandmate Styles, dressed in black, arrived at the funeral in a BMW alongside actor and TV host James Corden, while X Factor judge Cowell arrived with his fiancee, Lauren Silverman.

Horan attended with his girlfriend Amelia Woolley, while Malik arrived shortly after Tomlinson.

Other guests include Payne’s girlfriend, US influencer Kate Cassidy, who arrived alongside Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth Hurley.

Girls Aloud singers Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh, who wore long black coats and sunglasses, supported their bandmate Tweedy.

Capital radio DJs Chris Stark, Jordan North and Sian Welby all paid tribute, as well as new BBC Radio 2 breakfast host Scott Mills, former professional footballer Robbie Keane and broadcaster Adrian Chiles.

JLS star and TV presenter Marvin Humes, who met Payne when he first auditioned for The X Factor in 2008, attended with his wife, The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes.

A handful of local people and fans gathered outside the church to pay their final respects to Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.

Tara Lloyd, 20, a ward hostess at Amersham Hospital, said: “He was a great guy, Liam Payne. The way he passed away was very sudden – I was very shocked and at first I was a little bit in denial.

“Growing up, I was a massive fan of One Direction, so I almost felt like a little piece of the child in me was gone.”

Heidi Camp, 33, who lives in Chesham, said: “Of all the places in England, it’s quite an honour that his family has chosen to do this here.”

She said she first became a fan of Payne’s when he appeared as a solo auditioner on The X Factor in 2010, just before One Direction was formed.

Fans around the world held vigils in his memory after his death, and a shrine to him was created in his home town of Wolverhampton.

He died of multiple traumas and “internal and external haemorrhage”, a post-mortem examination report said.

He rose to fame alongside Styles, Tomlinson, Malik and Horan when Cowell put them together to form One Direction on ITV talent show The X Factor in 2010.

His bandmates said they were “completely devastated” and will miss the singer “terribly”.

In a joint statement, they said they would say more in time but were going to take some time to “grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly”.

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever,” they added.

The singers also all reflected on their memories from their time together and their love for Payne in individual statements.

After One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne launched a successful solo career, releasing his debut solo album LP1 in December 2019, which included the songs Polaroid and Strip That Down featuring Quavo.