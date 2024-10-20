Liam Payne’s former partner says he was most proud of being a father

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



A former partner of Liam Payne says that he was “most proud out of all his monumental success” of being a father to seven-year-old Bear.

Dancer and model Danielle Peazer was dating Payne until 2013, before his relationship with Cheryl.

He dated Cheryl, with whom he had Bear, his only child, from 2016 to 2018.

Peazer remained on friendly terms with the One Direction singer.

Payne died on Wednesday after a fall from Buenos Aires’ Casa Sur Hotel in Argentina.

Peazer wrote on Instagram on Sunday, saying he congratulated her on her recent relationship, and urged fans to see him not just as a “world famous musician for the last decade”, but also as “someone’s son and brother for more than 30 years, a friend to so many and more recently an uncle”.

She added: “His most important role and something he was the most proud of out of all of his monumental successes was that he was a father. The thought that there is a now a child growing up without one of their parents is heartbreaking and unfair.

“To Liam’s son Bear, as well as his parents and sisters, my love, thoughts and strength goes to you. The magnitude of this loss is incomprehensible and I will continue to support you in any way I am able to.”

Peazer also wrote that “our relationship may have ended back in 2013”, but “we always knew we’d have some sort of connection forever, no matter where our individual lives took us”.

“It took a little longer for you to figure out the person you wanted to be in order to be your happiest, but whilst most of us have our teens and twenties to learn about ourselves, you spent those years giving more to the world than you ever needed to,” she added.

“I wish you knew that you were always more than enough for this world without having to search for a role to play just to please others.”

She also wrote that in the more than a decade in which they knew each other, he knew “how I felt” and she often “hoped and prayed that this day would never come. But now we’re all facing the reality of living a life without your presence”.

She ended: “Thank you for teaching me about the importance of setting boundaries, and that I should always protect my heart.

“Receiving a message from you a couple of weeks ago expressing your happiness for the love I found with (partner) Sonny (Jay) and (daughter) Mia is something I’ll cherish forever.

“I’m sorry your story didn’t end differently, and I’m sorry you didn’t ever get to share more of your magic with the world. Rest easy my friend. Love Danielle x.”

Her current partner is the radio DJ Jay, who won Dancing On Ice in 2021.