Praise for ‘brave’ police officer who tackled knife-wielding suspect alone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A police officer has been praised for his bravery after single-handedly tackling a knife-wielding suspect who was trying to stab another man.

Pc Morgan Younger managed to take the attacker to the ground, disarm and restrain him while calling for back-up at a petrol station in Lewisham, south-east London, on Saturday.

The officer had stopped at the petrol station to quickly buy a drink when he saw a man grab the victim around the throat and try to stab him with a large knife, the Metropolitan Police said.

Pc Younger, who is attached to South East Command Unit and has five years’ service, managed to bring him to the floor and disarm him without any help.

I cannot overstate how proud we are in the Met today of his quick thinking and bravery. He was calm and professional and everything we want our police officers to be Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell

He restrained him single-handedly, kept him under control for five minutes before other officers arrived, and still managed to arrest the man for attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon, the force said.

The alleged knifeman, in his 60s, remains in custody, and has been further arrested for handling stolen goods and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after his home was searched.

The victim, in his 40s, was not injured.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jon Savell said: “This is outstanding work from an officer who was on patrol alone, saw a very violent crime in progress and, without hesitation, raced in to assist.

“I cannot overstate how proud we are in the Met today of his quick thinking and bravery. He was calm and professional and everything we want our police officers to be.

“I have no doubt without his intervention, the victim would have been seriously injured.”