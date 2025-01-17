Oscar-nominated actress Dame Joan Plowright dies aged 95
The widow of Lord Olivier won Golden Globes for Enchanted April and Stalin
Oscar nominee Dame Joan Plowright has died at the age of 95, her family has said.
The British actress, who was married to Lord Laurence Olivier, was known for her Golden Globe award-winning performances in TV biopic Stalin and Enchanted April, for which she was also nominated for an Academy Award.
Dame Joan also starred in Love You To Death with River Phoenix, and was a star of the West End and Broadway before her international movie success.
A family statement said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Dame Joan Plowright, the Lady Olivier, inform you that she passed away peacefully on 16 January 2025 surrounded by her family at Denville Hall at the glorious age of 95.
“Her brilliant career will be remembered by many, her wonderful being always cherished by her children Richard, Tamsin and Julie-Kate, their families and Joan’s many friends.
“We are deeply grateful for all those who helped care for her in her last years.”
Dame Joan’s wedding to Lord Olivier in 1961 was the sensation of the year, and their marriage was an enduring one until the theatre great’s death in 2007 at the age of 86.
She became his carer through a series of chronic illnesses, including cancer.