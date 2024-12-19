Double-decker bus crashes into railway bridge
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the incident in Kilmarnock, East Ayshire.
A double-decker bus has crashed into a railway bridge in Kilmarnock.
Police were called to the scene in Culzean Crescent in the East Ayrshire town on Thursday afternoon.
Officers advised people to avoid the area.
Police said: “Officers are in attendance on Culzean Crescent in Kilmarnock following a crash involving a double-decker bus.
“The road is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area to allow emergency services access.”
It is not known if anyone has been injured.
ScotRail said no services are currently impacted.
It comes after a double-decker bus hit a railway bridge in Glasgow on Saturday evening, with several people injured.
A 60-year-old man was taken to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition at the weekend.
One woman, 52, and five men, aged 30, 32, 41 and two aged 33, were taken by ambulance to the same hospital for treatment to minor injuries and were later discharged.