‘Danger to life’ as Storm Eowyn approaches Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The entire island of Ireland will be under weather warnings due to Storm Eowyn, with forecasters advising high winds will bring a “danger to life”.

The Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency has issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning for between 2am and 5pm on Friday.

Met Eireann said: “Gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive winds with gusts of up to 130kmh (80mph) widely, with even higher gusts for a time.”

The expected impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, structural damage, very difficult travelling conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport, and wave overtopping.

In addition, a Status Red wind warning is in place for south-eastern counties Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Clare.

This is the highest level wind warning issued by the agency and is due to predicted “destructive gusts in excess of 130kmh”. Met Eireann said this brings a “danger to life” and “extremely dangerous” travelling conditions.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group said a red warning means people should “shelter in place”.

It said: “People in the areas affected by red warnings should stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel and take action to protect themselves and their properties.

“Schools, early learning and childcare settings and further and higher education institutions in red level warning areas will close for the duration of the red warning.

“Employers in red warning areas should facilitate working from home for all employees who can do so. Only emergency service workers should be leaving home for work, where directed by their employer.”

A Status Yellow rain warning for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford has also been issued for between 9pm on Thursday and 3am on Friday, carrying the caution of the potential for localised flooding.

There are also warnings in place for all coasts off the island of Ireland and the Irish Sea.

A Status Yellow gale warning applies between 9pm Thursday and 2am on Friday, immediately followed by a Status Orange storm warning until 5pm.

The latter warning comes with the expectation that south-west winds veering westerly will reach Storm Force 10 on all coastal waters and the Irish Sea.

Met Eireann said: “Storm Eowyn will bring powerful and disruptive winds over Ireland on Thursday night and during Friday along with some transient snowfall in the north west.”

It will start to become “very stormy” on Thursday night, before the centre of Storm Eowyn tracks just off the north-west coast on Friday morning.

Met Eireann said this will be followed by a “swathe of extremely strong and damaging winds extending across the country, bringing disruption”.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Northern Ireland due to the storm.

It said: “Storm Eowyn is expected to pass close to or across the north west of the UK on Friday before clearing to the north east on Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Eowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially south-easterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70mph inland and 80-90mph along some coasts and hills – perhaps even higher in a few locations.”

The warning for Northern Ireland is in place for all of Friday, and comes with the advisory that power cuts are likely to occur.

It is also likely to affect road, rail, air and ferry services.

The Met Office said there is a chance there could be some damage to buildings and power lines may come down.

It added: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of people were left without electricity amid a cold snap on the island of Ireland.

Plummeting temperatures and icy travel conditions resulted in transport disruption, the closure of some schools, and curtailment of certain healthcare services.