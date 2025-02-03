Prison population up by more than 1,000 since start of year, figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of prisoners in England and Wales has jumped up by more than 1,000 since the start of the year, new figures reveal.

The prison population grew by 1,184 in the five weeks from December 30 to February 3, according to analysis by the PA news agency of Ministry of Justice (MoJ) data published on Monday.

This takes the number of inmates in jail to 86,802, the highest figure since October 21 last year, the day before more than a thousand prisoners were released early as part of the Government’s ongoing bid to ease overcrowding.

Further releases of small numbers of prisoners through November and December meant the total had fallen to 85,618 by the end of 2024.

This represented a sharp fall of nearly 3,000 from the record high of 88,521, which was reached on September 6 last year, just days ahead of the first wave of early releases.

But since the start of 2025 the number has been on an upwards trend.

The Government began freeing thousands of inmates early in September 2024, in order to curb jail overcrowding in England and Wales by temporarily reducing the proportion of sentences which some prisoners must serve behind bars from 50% to 40%.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously said he had no choice but to cut jail time for prisoners as part of urgent efforts to tackle the overcrowding crisis, as he blamed previous government inaction for forcing him into the move.

Latest figures on Monday show the operational capacity for men and women’s prisons is 88,687, indicating there are 1,885 spaces available for criminals.

An additional 1,350 cell spaces tend always to be kept free above the overall operational capacity of the prison estate in England and Wales as a contingency measure so jails can cope with a sudden influx of inmates or change in the make-up of the prison population, according to the MoJ.

Ministers have promised to find a total of 14,000 cell spaces in jails by 2031.

Some 6,400 of these will be at newly built prisons, with £2.3 billion going towards the cost over the next two years.