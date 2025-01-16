Starmer says UK prepared to play a role in guaranteeing Ukrainian security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK will “play our part” in guaranteeing Ukraine’s security following any peace deal, Sir Keir Starmer said.

The Prime Minister and Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky discussed a proposal for Western peacekeepers to monitor a future ceasefire, but Sir Keir said his current focus was on ensuring Kyiv’s forces were in the “strongest possible position” on the battlefield.

Sir Keir’s first visit to Kyiv since entering No 10 coincided with a drone attack by Vladimir Putin’s forces on the Ukrainian capital.

“Let’s be clear, we all want this war to end, no-one wants that more than Ukrainians, but right now Putin shows no sign of wanting peace,” Sir Keir said.

The air raid on Kyiv while he was visiting was “a reminder of the daily attacks and the resolve of the Ukrainian people in the face of it”.

In response to the apparent message the Russian attack had sent, Mr Zelensky said: “We will say hello to them, too.”

France’s Emmanuel Macron has been leading calls for Nato allies to deploy troops to Ukraine to safeguard any peace deal.

Mr Zelensky said it was “a bit too early to talk about details”.

Sir Keir said: “We will work with you and all our allies for steps that would be robust enough to guarantee Ukraine’s security, to guarantee any possible peace and deter any future aggression.”

He said “those conversations will continue for many months ahead”, adding: “We will play our part when it comes to guaranteeing Ukraine’s security but we must never lose sight of the absolute need for Ukraine to be in the strongest possible position as we go into 2025.”

The visit comes just days before Donald Trump enters the White House, potentially signalling a shift in US support for Ukraine’s war effort in favour of a push for a peace deal.

Mr Trump’s pick for secretary of state Marco Rubio suggested on Wednesday that both Ukraine and Russia would have to make concessions to end the war.

Sir Keir’s desire to make sure Ukraine is in the “strongest possible position” is an indication that Mr Zelensky’s allies want to ensure he goes into any talks on the front foot.