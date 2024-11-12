Starmer says MPs must make own minds up on assisted dying Bill

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Sir Keir Starmer has said that Labour MPs must “make their own mind up” on whether to vote in favour of legalising assisted dying.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill, from Labour MP Kim Leadbeater, is due to be published on Tuesday and is likely to run to more than 40 pages.

Ms Leadbeater has said the draft assisted dying laws will feature the “strictest protections” against coercion anywhere in the world.

Sir Keir was asked if he was going to vote in favour of the legislation and whether he had any concerns about potential coercion or issues raised by disability charities.

The Prime Minister said: “Look, it’s going to be a free vote and I mean that. It will be for every MP to decide for themselves how they want to vote.

“I’m not going to be putting any pressure whatsoever on Labour MPs. They will make their own mind up, as I will be.

“Obviously a lot will depend on the detail and we need to get the balance right but I’ve always argued there will need to be proper safeguards in place.”

Sir Keir has previously supported assisted dying, but said that the Government will remain neutral on the issue.

He has been careful not to express a view since the Bill was introduced.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting voiced his fears about coercion when he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month he worries “about those people who think they’ve almost got a duty to die to relieve the burden on their loved ones”, and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the BBC assisted dying “has led to a slippery slope” elsewhere in the world.