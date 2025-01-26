Starmer and Trump stress ‘close and warm ties’ and agree to meet soon – No 10

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer and Donald Trump have discussed the importance of “close and warm ties” between Britain and the US and agreed to meet soon, Downing Street said.

The call, which lasted 45 minutes and covered issues including trade and the economy, are the first between the two leaders since the US president’s inauguration on January 20.

It comes hours after Mr Trump praised the UK Prime Minister for having done “a very good job thus far” and said they had “very good relationship”.

The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the president spoke of his respect and affection for the royal family No 10

In a readout of the call, which lasted 45 minutes, a Number 10 spokesperson said the president had opened by sending his condolences to Sir Keir after the death of his brother Nick, who had cancer and died on Boxing Day.

Sir Keir thanked him for his kind words and “congratulated him on his inauguration”, Downing Street said.

“The Prime Minister paid tribute to President Trump’s role in securing the landmark ceasefire and hostages deal in Gaza.

“The president welcomed the release of Emily Damari and sent his best wishes to her family.

“They discussed the importance of working together for security in the Middle East.”

It comes amid concerns about the prospect of global tariffs and a changed US policy on Ukraine under the new administration.

Downing Street said the two leaders also discussed trade and the economy, “with the Prime Minister setting out how we are deregulating to boost growth”.

“The two leaders stressed the importance of the close and warm ties between the UK and the US, and the president spoke of his respect and affection for the royal family.

“They agreed to meet soon and looked forward to further discussions then.”

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to meeting the president to “strengthen the close ties between our countries”.

The phone call came after Mr Trump offered warm words for Sir Keir despite a series of attacks from X owner Elon Musk, a key member of the president’s inner circle.

The tech entrepreneur has used his platform to criticise the Prime Minister and safeguarding minister Jess Phillips over the issue of grooming gangs.

But the president told reporters on Air Force One that he and Sir Keir “get along well” despite the difference in their political views, and that they were due to have a call this weekend.

“I like him a lot,” Mr Trump said.

“He’s liberal, which is a bit different from me, but I think he’s a very good person and I think he’s done a very good job thus far.

“He’s represented his country in terms of philosophy.

“I may not agree with his philosophy, but I have a very good relationship with him.”

Mr Trump added that the UK was being considered as the destination for the first international trip of his second term.

Sir Keir most recently met the president in New York during the US election campaign.

The pair also spoke on the phone after Mr Trump’s victory, with Downing Street saying both men agreed that the relationship between the UK and the US was “incredibly strong” and would “continue to thrive”.

After Mr Trump’s inauguration, Foreign Secretary David Lammy indicated Sir Keir would visit Washington within weeks.