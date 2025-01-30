Government to look at noisy fireworks concerns after calls to limit sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Government will be listening to people, businesses and charities with concerns around noisy fireworks, a minister has said, following calls to limit sales.

In the Commons, business minister Justin Madders suggested consumers should take responsibility and opt for low-noise fireworks.

Labour MP Sarah Owen brought forward proposals to block members of the public from buying fireworks louder than 90 decibels earlier this month, but MPs ran out of time to agree it in the Commons.

Under existing rules, members of the public must not buy fireworks louder than 120 decibels.

The Fireworks Bill would target “nuisance, loud fireworks”, the MP for Luton North said, which she argued have “a detrimental impact on not just our environment, not just on people’s mental health, but also on education as well”.

Anti-social fireworks keep our constituents awake, cause alarm for pets, seriously affect people with PTSD or special educational needs Sarah Owen

During business and trade questions on Thursday, Mr Madders said: “The Government understands the effect that fireworks can have on animals and vulnerable individuals.

“Consumer fireworks have a noise limit of 120 decibels, but there are indeed numerous low-noise options available on the market that are around 90 decibels or below.

“This year’s fireworks public information campaign has emphasised these low-noise fireworks and the importance of considerate use.

“Additionally, I am meeting with businesses, consumer groups and charities at the conclusion of the fireworks season, in indeed in the next coming week or two to discuss their concerns about these issues.”

Following this, Ms Owen said: “Anti-social fireworks keep our constituents awake, cause alarm for pets, seriously affect people with PTSD or special educational needs. I know the minister has heard extensively from colleagues, from campaigners and charities on this during the Westminster Hall debate on my Bill.

“Will he meet with me to discuss the implementation of the common-sense measures presented in my Fireworks Bill? Including lowering the noise limit on fireworks sold to the public, closing the licensing loophole and reviewing social media and online sales.”

Mr Madders replied: “It’s always a pleasure to meet (Ms Owen) and I’m happy to do so and indeed I think we’ll see if we can get her to come along to some of the other meetings we are holding with interested groups.”

Conservative MP Gagan Mohindra also pressed the Government to “get on to this quickly” to protect animals and vulnerable children.

Speaking in the Commons, he said: “One of the beauties of our great country is its diversity, with that does mean that throughout the year there are causes for celebration, my own community of south-west Hertfordshire will have Diwali, Eid, Christmas, Chinese New Year and other celebrations which often entail the use of fireworks.”

The MP for South West Hertfordshire added: “Can I urge the minister, because of the likelihood of fireworks throughout the year, that we get on to this quickly, we don’t stifle celebrations, but we do protect our animals and those vulnerable children that may be affected by noise?”

Mr Madders said: “He’s absolutely right to recognise that there are a number of events throughout the year where fireworks are used, but I think it would be wrong to characterise that as people having an expectation there will be noise.

“I think there is sufficiently lower decibel products on the market now for actually everyone to take this more responsibly, and that’s something we are going to be exploring in our meetings over the coming weeks.”