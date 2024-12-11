No discussion with Trump on his ‘policy agenda’ during call, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

John Swinney and Donald Trump did not discuss the US president-elect’s “policy agenda” during a call, the First Minister has said.

Mr Swinney spoke to the soon-to-be 47th president on Tuesday, with Mr Trump speaking of his admiration for Scotland, but discussions did not include a potential visit to Bute House when the Republican next comes to Scotland – expected to be some time next year.

His mother was born on Lewis in the Outer Hebrides before emigrating to America, and Mr Trump now owns two golf resorts in Scotland.

Despite the First Minister’s vocal support for Mr Trump’s Democrat rival, Vice-President Kamala Harris, ahead of the November election, the two did not discuss the president-elect’s plans for his second term.

“I had a helpful conversation with President-elect Trump last night, at his instigation, where he expressed to me his love and admiration for Scotland and I expressed to him the importance of the economic, social and cultural ties between Scotland and the United States,” Mr Swinney told the PA news agency.

“In terms of economic ties, particularly the relationship that exists around the whisky industry and around about tourism.

“We did not discuss any of his policy agenda – there may be opportunities to do that in the future and, of course, if there is a need to protect and to promote the Scottish interest, I will make every endeavour to do so in the dialog I take forward with President Trump in the years to come.”

An invitation was not extended to Bute House, the First Minister said.

“We did not discuss any question of visits for President Trump, but obviously we will consider any approaches that come to us.”