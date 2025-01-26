Elton John warns AI plans would ‘threaten’ artist earnings as he backs McCartney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Elton John has warned that artificial intelligence will “dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further” as he backed Sir Paul McCartney’s criticism of a proposed overhaul of copyright law.

The use of copyrighted material to help train artificial intelligence models is the subject of a newly launched Government consultation, which looks at how artists can license and be remunerated for the use of their material, along with improving trust between the creative and AI sectors.

Sir Elton, 77, told The Sunday Times that the “wheels are in motion to allow AI companies to ride roughshod over the traditional copyright laws that protect artists’ livelihoods”.

“This will allow global big tech companies to gain free and easy access to artists’ work in order to train their artificial intelligence and create competing music,” he added.

“This will dilute and threaten young artists’ earnings even further.

“The musician community rejects it wholeheartedly.”

The winner of multiple awards, including Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tonys, who has supported young artists, also said it is “harder than ever for new and emerging musicians to make the finances of the industry stack up to sustain a fledgling career, due to challenging financial situations, including the increased costs of touring.

“Without thorough and robust copyright protection that allows artists to earn hard-fought earnings from their music, the UK’s future place on the world stage as a leader in arts and popular culture is under serious jeopardy,” he added.

“It is the absolute bedrock of artistic prosperity, and the country’s future success in the creative industries depends on it.”

The Government’s consultation includes plans which could allow AI firms to scrape media companies content, unless they specifically opt out.

On Sunday, Beatles singer Sir Paul appeared on BBC One’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, where he said: “You get young guys, girls, coming up, and they write a beautiful song, and they don’t own it, and they don’t have anything to do with it.

“And anyone who wants can just rip it off.”

“The truth is, the money’s going somewhere… Somebody’s getting paid, so why shouldn’t it be the guy who sat down and wrote (The Beatles hit) Yesterday?”

The 82-year-old pleaded with the Government to change course, saying: “We’re the people, you’re the Government. You’re supposed to protect us. That’s your job.

“So you know, if you’re putting through a Bill, make sure you protect the creative thinkers, the creative artists, or you’re not going to have them.”

In 2023, he released the final Beatles song, Now And Then, which was first recorded by John Lennon, and then remade with technology to include the Liverpool band’s fellow stars George Harrison, Sir Paul, and Sir Ringo Starr.

Sir Paul has been adamant that it is not “artificially or synthetically created”, and just used technology to clean up the track.

Harrison died in 2001, and Lennon died in 1980.

Artists including Eminem, Drake, The Weeknd, Sting and Oasis have all seen an increase in the number of songs using AI to recreate the work of well-known musicians and bands.

Sir Keir Starmer has previously appeared to suggest that AI tech giants should not subsidise British creative workers and industries.

When asked about if tech giants should get a free pass on the back of British creatives by MPs, the Prime Minister replied saying: “I don’t think they should, I think we need to get the balance right, but I also think we have a huge opportunity.

“We are one of the top three in the world in AI at the very point where AI is going to be transformative.

“That puts us in a really good position against our competitors around the world, I don’t want us to lose that edge.”

A Government spokesman said: “The UK’s music industry is truly world class producing some of the most celebrated artists in history.

“That is why we have launched a consultation to ensure the UK copyright framework offers strong protections for artists with regards to AI.

“Our aim is to deliver legal certainty through a copyright regime that provides creators with real control, transparency, and helps them license their content.

“We are keen to hear the views of the music industry on these proposals and no move will be made until we are absolutely confident that we are delivering clarity, control and transparency for artists and the sector, alongside appropriate access to data for AI innovators.”