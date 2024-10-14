Michael Jackson’s jacket and John Lennon’s amp among items to be sold at auction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Michael Jackson’s jacket and John Lennon’s first vox amp, which he used with the Beatles, are expected to fetch hundreds of thousands of pounds when they go under the hammer.

More than 350 rare and unique items of music memorabilia will go on sale at the Propstore auction on Friday November 15, including instruments, handwritten lyrics and autographs.

Pieces worn and used by late music stars including George Michael, Prince and Jimi Hendrix, as well as current chart-toppers Harry Styles and Stormzy, are also among the collection.

A black and gold, photo-matched, military-style jacket from the private collection of Norwegian rapper Omer Bhatti, who is a friend of the Jackson family, has a sales estimate of £200,000 to £400,000.

Framed lyrics from his classic song, Beat It, which are said to be handwritten by Jackson, are expected to sell for between £40,000 and £80,000.

Lennon’s 1962 vox amp has an estimate of £100,000 to £200,000, while A Life With The Beatles booklet, signed by Sir Paul McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr, is also expected to sell for between £10,000 and £20,000.

Elsewhere, a polyphonic, analog synthesiser used by the late US music star Prince has an estimate of £50,000 to £100,000.

The items up for sale also include Noel Gallagher’s autographed cream guitar, which he played during early performances with rock band Oasis, which has a sales tag of £25,000 to £50,000; and Kurt Cobain’s handwritten music video requests letter is estimated to fetch £15,000 to £30,000.

Mark Hochman, Propstore’s music specialist, said: “We’re excited to return for Propstore’s largest music sale yet, featuring over 350 amazing lots including exceptional pieces from Jimi Hendrix, John Lennon, Prince, Michael Jackson, Stormzy and many others.

“We’re especially proud to present the biggest collection of Oasis guitars ever brought to market, giving fans a chance to own a piece of British music history.”

The music memorabilia will go on sale at the Propstore auction on November 15 as part of a four-day event, which will also showcase a selection of film and TV items.