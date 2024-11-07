US presenter Jimmy Kimmel tears up during opening monologue about Trump victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Jimmy Kimmel struggled to hold back his tears during the opening monologue to his US talk show, describing Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election as a “terrible night”.

The comedian led US late-night chat show hosts offering their reaction after Mr Trump defeated Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, with Stephen Colbert noting the “deep shock and sense of loss is enormous” and Seth Meyers calling Mr Trump a “bad person”.

Meanwhile the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! kicked off his monologue noting that the choice for US president came down to a prosecutor and a criminal, “and we chose the criminal”.

“More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged,” he joked.

Becoming emotional, Kimmel continued: “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech.

“It was a terrible night for poor people, for the middle class, for seniors who rely on social security, for our allies in Ukraine, for NATO, for the truth, and democracy and decency.

“And it was a terrible night for everyone who voted against him. And guess what? It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too, you just don’t realise it yet.”

Kimmel described it as a “really good night” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and “lovable billionaires like Elon Musk” as well as “all the wriggling brain worms who sold what was left of their souls to bow down to Donald Trump”.

He joked his only request to Mr Trump is that he “share a prison cell with Taylor Swift” after they both endorsed Ms Harris for president.

Meanwhile, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert host began his opening monologue with a statement: “Well f***, it happened again.”

Colbert continued: “After a bizarre and vicious campaign fueled by a desperate need not to go to jail, Donald Trump has won the 2024 election.

“The deep shock and sense of loss is enormous.”

Similarly, The Late Night With Seth Meyers presenter also kicked off his show reflecting on the election, admitting he voted for Democratic nominee Ms Harris.

“I don’t think Donald Trump’s a good person, I’d even go so far as to say he’s a bad person,” Meyers said.

“Now, in my defence, I’m only basing that on everything I’ve ever been taught about what makes someone good or bad. That’s it.

“And this is real and this is something I accept, half the country thinks he’s a good person or they don’t care that he’s not because they think he’s a good president and because of that, he’s going to be our president again.

“That’s how democracy works in America. A country that is a privilege to live in.”