Irish troops in Lebanon ‘all accounted for’ – Taoiseach

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said all Irish troops in the south of Lebanon are accounted for and continue to serve.

It comes after reports that Israeli forces fired at three United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (Unifil) positions, and that two peacekeepers have been injured.

The Irish Defence Forces are serving with Unifil amid heightened conflict in the region.

In a statement Unifil said Israeli forces have “repeatedly hit” UN positions in the last 24 hours.

“This morning, two peacekeepers were injured after an Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Merkava tank fired its weapon toward an observation tower at Unifil’s headquarters in Naqoura, directly hitting it and causing them to fall. The injuries are fortunately, this time, not serious, but they remain in hospital,” they said.

They added: “We remind the IDF and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of UN premises at all times.

“Unifil peacekeepers are present in south Lebanon to support a return to stability under Security Council mandate. Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and of Security Council resolution 1701.

“We are following up with the IDF on these matters.”

The Irish Defence Forces said they could confirm that all Irish personnel are safe and accounted for and their positions had not been subject to incoming fire.

“All necessary force protection measures are being observed,” they said in a statement on the social media network X, formerly Twitter.

“The Defence Forces can also confirm that Irish positions have not been subject to incoming fire.”

The Irish premier urged that any firing in the vicinity of Unifil troops or facilities stop.

He posted on X: “I have been briefed on the situation in Southern Lebanon.

“All Irish troops are accounted for and continue to do their duties with distinction.

“Any firing in the vicinity of Unifil troops or facilities is reckless and must stop.”

Irish deputy premier and Minister for Defence Micheal Martin said he “strongly condemns” the IDF targeting and firing on the Unifil positions.

“It is reprehensible and unacceptable to injure peacekeepers and to put them in harm’s way,” he said in a statement.

“Israel has an obligation to protect peacekeepers and its actions are in breach of international humanitarian law.

“There needs to be full accountability for these actions. No Irish troops were involved. All are safe and accounted for.”

There are 364 Irish troops deployed in Unifil, with 353 with the Infantry Battalion.

Two of the 25 outposts on the Blue Line come under Irish command in Unifil and approximately 30 Irish soldiers operate from one of these outposts.