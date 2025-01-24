Public urged to stay at home as Ireland braces for arrival of Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents across Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the entire island braces for the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

The top-level red warning for wind is in place in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland from early on Friday morning.

Schools and colleges across Ireland are set to close and public transport come to a halt amid powerful gusts with warnings of danger to life, fallen electric lines, damaged infrastructure and widespread power outages.

Police in Northern Ireland have declared a major incident, and said they expect the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998 which caused widespread disruption.

Speaking to media in Belfast on Thursday afternoon First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly urged people to stay at home where they can and check in on vulnerable people.

Ms O’Neill described an “evolving situation” which they are “very closely monitoring”.

“But the key message is to stay safe, to look after yourself, to look after your family and to look after your friends and check in on those people who are more vulnerable,” she said.

Ms Little-Pengelly added that experienced emergency teams are ready to respond during the expected severe weather in Northern Ireland on Friday.

“A red alert has been issued for the entire of Northern Ireland,” she said.

“This is highly unusual, this means between 7am and 2pm tomorrow there is a likelihood of widespread disruption, danger to life and damage to buildings, and our strong advice and the advice of the PSNI is to stay at home if at all possible.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Keith Leonard, said Storm Eowyn will be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen.

“It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event,” he said in Dublin on Friday.

“The forecasted winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property.

“Our most important message today is that everybody needs to shelter in place for the duration of all red warnings.

“We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead. Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged.”

The coastal town of Donaghadee in Co Down was among those making preparations on Thursday night.

Some businesses placed sandbags at their doors, while others displayed signs to say they would be closed until after the red level alert expires on Friday afternoon.