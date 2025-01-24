Storm Eowyn breaks Irish wind speed records

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A wind speed of 183kmh (114mph) brought by Storm Eowyn has been recorded in Ireland, the fastest since records began, Irish forecaster Met Eireann said.

Residents across Ireland and Northern Ireland have been urged to stay at home as the storm sweeps across the island.

More than 800,000 homes and businesses north and south were without power on Friday morning.

The top-level red warning for wind came into effect in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland from early on Friday.

Schools and colleges across the island are closed and public transport has come to a halt amid powerful gusts, with warnings of danger to life, fallen electric lines, damaged infrastructure and widespread power outages.

Met Eireann reported that a gust of 183kmh had been recorded at Mace Head, Co Galway, at 5am, just above the previous record high of 182kmh (113mph) set in January 1945 in Foynes, Co Limerick.

It also reported the mean wind speed record of 131kmh (81mph) set in 1945 in Foynes has been broken during the storm, with up to 135kmh (84mph) at Mace Head at 4am.

The storm has caused extensive and widespread damage to the electricity network, with power outages affecting 715,000 homes, farms and businesses in the Republic of Ireland, and more than 93,000 impacted in Northern Ireland.

ESB Networks in Ireland says it expects significant further outages as Storm Eowyn moves across the country.

North of the border, NIE Networks said the storm was causing “widespread damage” to the electricity infrastructure.

It warned that restoration efforts will take significant time as crews cannot begin work until it is safe to do so.

Dublin Airport announced that more than 110 scheduled departures and 110 arrivals have been cancelled by airlines for Friday.

At Belfast City 23 departures and 20 arrivals have been cancelled.

At Belfast International airport there have been cancellations to 16 departures and 16 arrivals.

Police in Northern Ireland have declared a major incident and said they expect the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998 which caused widespread disruption.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly urged people to stay at home where they can and check in on vulnerable people.

They were briefed by officials on the evolving situation early on Friday morning.

It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event Keith Leonard, National Emergency Co-ordination Group

Ms O’Neill has warned there is a “genuine threat to life and property”, describing the region as currently being “in the eye of the storm”.

The top-level red warning for wind covering Northern Ireland came into force at 7am.

Ms O’Neill urged people to stay at home.

“We’re asking the public to be very safe, to be very cautious, to take every precaution to ensure that they don’t take any unnecessary travel, please just stay at home if you can,” she told BBC Radio Ulster.

“We’re in the eye of the storm now. We are in the period of the red alert.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said it was a “very serious storm”.

“The storm will blow over,” she said.

“The worst of it is here at the moment and over the next number of hours. But, of course, we will get through that.”

Meanwhile, the chairman of Ireland’s National Emergency Co-ordination Group, Keith Leonard, said Storm Eowyn will be one of the most severe storms Ireland has seen.

“It is going to be a damaging, dangerous and destructive weather event,” he said,

“The forecast winds will bring severe conditions which will constitute a risk to life and property.

“Our most important message today is that everybody needs to shelter in place for the duration of all red warnings.

“We are likely to see significant and widespread power outages, so I would encourage everyone to prepare ahead. Make sure phones, torches and laptops are fully charged.”

The coastal town of Donaghadee in Co Down was among those making preparations on Thursday night.

Some businesses placed sandbags at their doors, while others displayed signs to say they would be closed until after the red level alert expires on Friday afternoon.