Russian activity in Ireland ‘should come as no surprise to anyone’ – Harris

Russian activity in Ireland should come as no surprise to anyone, the Irish premier has said.

Taoiseach Simon Harris was commenting after a report that Russian intelligence allegedly recruited an Irish politician as an agent.

The Sunday Times reported that Russian intelligence used a “honeytrap” to recruit the politician as an agent during the Brexit talks, with one of the aims being to undermine relations between Britain, Ireland and the EU.

The paper also reported that while the Irish military and security services identified the potential agent, code-named Cobalt, they remain in the country’s parliament.

We never comment on this kind of thing. I'm not sure of any country does comment in relation to security matters Simon Harris

Asked about the report by media in Dublin on Sunday, Mr Harris said he would not comment on matters of security.

“Other than to say more broadly, it shouldn’t come as any surprise to any of us that Russia seeks to influence public opinion, seeks to distort public opinion and is active in relation to that across the world and that Ireland is not immune from that,” he said.

“We’ve also seen a very significant increase in that level of activity since the brutal invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

“Gardai and our security services take all of these issues extremely seriously and monitor these issues seriously, and work with international counterparts on all these matters, and I have great confidence in the ability of gardai, working with international counterparts.”

Pressed on whether he knows who the alleged agent is, Mr Harris said: “We never comment on this kind of thing. I’m not sure of any country does comment in relation to security matters.

“But I can tell you that as Taoiseach I am satisfied that our gardai and our intelligence services working internationally with counterparts take this issue very very seriously.”