Technicians from England and France to help restore power in Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Technicians from England and France are set to help restore power to homes and businesses across Ireland following Storm Eowyn.

More than 300,000 remain without power across Ireland following record-setting wind speeds.

ESB Networks have warned that 100,000 may still be without power by next Friday, and it is aiming to restore their supply over the course of the following week.

Some 109,000 were without water on Sunday afternoon.

The north west and west coast of Ireland has been described as the worst affected areas.

On Sunday morning ESB Networks said the number of customers without power had reduced to just over 340,000.

Some 768,000 were without power during the peak of the destruction caused by the storm on Friday.

Irish premier Micheal Martin said every effort is being made to restore power and water supplies, describing the destruction caused as “unprecedented”.

One man was killed during the storm. Kacper Dudek, 20, died when a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal early on Friday morning as Storm Eowyn began its destructive course across Ireland.

Tanaiste Simon Harris said the Irish Defence Forces were assisting ESB Network with helicopters to help restore power.

He said the Civil Defence is also on standby across the country.

The Irish Government is set to make financial support available to families and businesses affected by the storm.

ESB Network workers continued to work over the weekend despite a number of weather warnings for snow and ice and for wind being in place.

Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said technicians from England are helping ESB workers, and further support is coming from France.

He said the main focus this week is around restoring power and water.

He described the damage as “extensive”, but said they are “throwing everything at it”.

“We’re bringing additional people from England today and we’re looking for people from France, additional technicians,” he told RTE’s The Week In Politics programme.

“What we’re focused on is getting our infrastructure back up, getting our power back up, getting our water and connectivity back up as soon as is possible.

“The main focus this week is on restoring power, the damage is extensive but they (ESB Networks) are throwing everything at it.

“We’re being joined today by technicians from England, and also, we’ll be joined by technicians from France and we’ll be working with our colleagues from Northern Ireland Electricity to do this on an all-island basis.”

Met Eireann has issued a number of warnings, including a yellow warning for rain from 5am on Sunday for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, and a yellow warning for wind from 6am on Sunday for counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Munster and Galway.

There are also yellow warnings for wind from 11am on Sunday for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Meath, Mayo and Sligo, and from 11pm for counties Cork, Kerry and Waterford.