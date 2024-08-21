Racially-motivated arson attack on restaurant condemned as ‘deplorable’

Support truly

An arson attack on a restaurant in Co Antrim, which is believed to have been racially motivated, has been condemned as “deplorable”.

Graffiti was also reported at the premises in the Ballyclare Road area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of Wednesday.

In a statement, police said they received a report at around 1.50am that the premises had been set alight.

“Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and dealt with the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition,” they said.

“Inquiries are continuing and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a racially-motivated hate crime.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 68 21/08/24.”

North Belfast MP John Finucane (Liam McBurney/PA) ( PA Archive )

North Belfast MP John Finucane described the attack in Newtownabbey as “sickening and deplorable”.

He added: “This business operates to serve our community and employ workers. It is totally unacceptable that it has been targeted in this way.

“These disgusting and disgraceful attacks which are fuelled by racism, hatred and discrimination have no place in our inclusive and forward-looking society.

“Those intent on causing hate and stirring up division must face the full force of the law, and I would appeal to anyone who may have information on this incident to bring it forward to police.”