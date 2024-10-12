Scottish DJ Jackmaster dies aged 38 after suffering head injury in Ibiza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Scottish DJ and producer Jack Revill, known as Jackmaster, has died aged 38 after suffering a head injury in Ibiza, his family said.

Revill died on Saturday morning following “complications arising from an accidental head injury”.

“It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster,” a statement from his family said.

“Jack tragically died in Ibiza on the morning of October 12, following complications arising from an accidental head injury.

“His family — Kate, Sean and Johnny — are utterly heartbroken.

“While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss”.

Born in Glasgow, Revill worked at well-known record shop Rubadub in Glasgow, and went on to become the co-founder of record label Numbers.

He had recently released the single Nitro, featuring Kid Enigma, telling Electronic Groove music magazine: “It was about feeling hyped and inspired in the club.

“Sadly, those moments are rare now. Blame the phones and people who don’t dance, I think.

“I am so grateful for my fans but I got into music because I love dancing. It’s a lost art form at the moment, I think.”

Electronic duo Disclosure were among those paying tribute, writing on Instagram: “Can’t believe this. Heart broken. Thank you for all the amazing memories & inspiration Jack. This is just awful awful awful.”

A post from the official Instagram account of DJ duo CamelPhat on Revill’s Instagram page said: “Can’t believe what I’m reading… in an industry full of Ego you were hands down one of the nicest fellas we ever met along the way. Our thoughts are with family & friends. RIP my friend x.”

Other British electronic duos including Gorgon City and Bicep also sent their condolences, alongside DJs Peggy Gou and Pete Tong, who wrote: “Thanks for the brilliant music.”