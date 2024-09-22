Ian Murray says he does not have £150 million ‘war chest’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Scottish Secretary Ian Murray has said he does not have a £150 million “war chest” to tackle poverty in Scotland.

Mr Murray dismissed reports that the Scotland Office would be allocated such funds for anti-poverty measures.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s The Sunday Show, the MP said the Scotland Office has four priorities which he described as growth, green issues, Brand Scotland and poverty.

Those with the broadest shoulders will carry the can in terms of trying to help us out of this situation Ian Murray, Scottish Secretary

He was asked whether he would use some of the £150 million reportedly allocated to his office to help pensioners affected by the cut to the winter fuel payment, which the UK Government is withdrawing from millions of pensioner households across the country who are not in receipt of benefits.

Mr Murray dismissed the figure which has been reported in the media, saying it was “made up” and did not come from him.

He said: “I don’t have a £150 million pound war chest.”

He added: “My key priority is to get the process of the Scotland Office being a spending department, to get all those structural funds that was in our manifesto together in terms of making sure that the Scotland Office can spend some money that’s already being spent in Scotland on that growth, green brand and poverty.

“But I don’t have a £150 million war chest.”

Mr Murray also said that Labour has inherited the “worst economic and public service finances situation since the Second World War”.

He said the UK Government has to “fix those foundations” to improve the situation.

The Scottish Secretary said: “What the Chancellor has been clear, and the Prime Minister has been clear on, is two things, there will be no return to austerity in terms of our public services, and those with the broadest shoulders will carry the can in terms of trying to help us out of this situation.

“But if we can fix all those things now, in terms of the economic situation, the tax burden on working people and growing the economy, which is the important thing for us to do, there is no other way out of this mess that this country is in.

“If we’re able to do those things, then there’ll be a much brighter future for everyone in this country, and we’ll have a much better story to tell come that change we want to deliver.”

He added: “Let’s see what the chancellor lays out on October 30, but it’s very, very, very clear that we will not increase income tax, we’ll not increase national insurance, we’ll not increase VAT and we’ll not increase corporation tax on businesses to try and help that economic growth, but there has to be something done with the public finances we’ve inherited.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said: “This was a desperate attempt to rewrite history by Ian Murray to explain away the calamitous start made by Keir Starmer’s Labour Government.

“The public can see that Labour are lying about the state of the economy they inherited to justify their shameful decision to abolish universal winter fuel payments.”