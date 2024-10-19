London Film Festival cancels far-right documentary screening over safety concern

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

The BFI London Film Festival (LFF) has cancelled a screening of a documentary about the far-right over “safety” concerns.

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right, which uses hidden cameras to cover far-right figures across the UK and Europe, was to be part of the 68th festival over the weekend, but has been withdrawn.

Kristy Matheson, director of BFI London Film Festival, said: “After exploring all the viable options to screen this film at a public film festival we took the heartbreaking decision to not present Undercover: Exposing The Far Right at the LFF.

“I think the film is exceptional and easily one of the best documentaries I have seen this year.

“However, festival workers have the right to feel safe and that their mental health and wellbeing is respected in their workplace.

“I took on board the expert opinion of colleagues around the safety and wellbeing risks that the screening could have created for audiences and the team and that informed our decision, which we did not take lightly. The film is incredibly important and we wish it the very best.

“The BFI is a proud supporter of the film as a financier through the BFI doc society fund, awarding National Lottery funding.”

The movie, directed by Smash & Grab – The Story Of The Pink Panthers director Havana Marking, follows campaigners from Hope not Hate, which describes itself as an organisation working to expose and oppose far-right extremism.

An online description says it is about exploring far-right activists as the UK “reels from the impact of this summer’s riots”, and the money behind the way “prejudice” is disseminated online.

Channel 4 will broadcast the documentary on Monday at 10pm.

The broadcaster has been contacted, along with Hope not Hate and Ms Marking.