In pictures: Storm Eoywn’s 100mph winds cause disruption and destruction
The Met Office has issued red and amber warnings across much of the country and people have been warned to stay indoors.
Millions of people have been urged to stay at home as Storm Eowyn brought winds up to 100mph, causing damage and disruption across the UK and Ireland.
Motorists were warned against making unnecessary journeys – and many rail services, flights and ferry services have been cancelled.
Homes were left without power after the storm caused widespread damage to electricity networks, and hundreds of schools and nurseries closed their doors.
Red and amber warnings are in place for much of the country until Friday evening, with winds of 100mph expected in coastal areas and gusts of up to 90mph expected inland.